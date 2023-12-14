Tonight’s Winter Is Coming Edition of AEW Dynamite from Arlington, Texas featured four matches (3 Gold League & 1 Blue League) in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Below are the results of those matches, as well as an update to the scoreboard in each league.

-Andrade El Idolo defeated Brody King

-RUSH defeated Jay Lethal

-Jay White defeated Mark Briscoe

-Jon Moxley defeated Swerve Strickland

Jay Lethal, Daniel Garcia, and Mark Briscoe are officially eliminated from winning the tournament. They will continue to compete in the tournament until its conclusion.

Blue League:

Bryan Danielson-6 points

Andrade El Idolo-9 points

Eddie Kingston-3 points

Brody King-6 points

Claudio Castagnoli-3 points

Daniel Garcia-0 points (Eliminated)

Gold League:

Jon Moxley-12 points

Swerve Strickland-9 points

RUSH-6 points

Mark Briscoe-0 points (Eliminated)

Jay Lethal-0 points (Eliminated)

Jay White-9 points