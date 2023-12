AEW has announced the Continental Classic matchups for this Saturday’s edition of Collision on TNT.

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Claudio Continental Classic Blue League

-Bryan Danielson vs. Brody King Continental Classic Blue League

-Danie Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston Contiental Classic Blue League

An update on the standings for the Continental Classic.

Jay Lethal, Daniel Garcia, and Mark Briscoe are officially eliminated from winning the tournament. They will continue to compete in the tournament until its conclusion.

Blue League:

Bryan Danielson-6 points

Andrade El Idolo-9 points

Eddie Kingston-3 points

Brody King-6 points

Claudio Castagnoli-3 points

Daniel Garcia-0 points (Eliminated)

Gold League:

Jon Moxley-9 points

Swerve Strickland-9 points

RUSH-6 points

Mark Briscoe-0 points (Eliminated)

Jay Lethal-0 points (Eliminated)

Jay White-9 points