A new title match has been confirmed for the December 30th Worlds End pay-per-view.

Big Bill and Ricky Starks will be defending the AEW tag team titles against the Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) at the event, which takes place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The Golden Jets have been #1 contender’s since they defeated the Young Bucks at Full Gear, and are taking the shot at Worlds End.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WORLDS END:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and & Chris Jericho)

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Final:

TBD vs. TBD