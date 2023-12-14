A new title match has been confirmed for the December 30th Worlds End pay-per-view.
Big Bill and Ricky Starks will be defending the AEW tag team titles against the Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) at the event, which takes place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The Golden Jets have been #1 contender’s since they defeated the Young Bucks at Full Gear, and are taking the shot at Worlds End.
After weeks of attacks from the #AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Bill Bill, #TheGoldenJets are calling them out!
Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2023
The #AEW World Tag Team Champs are trying to create a rift between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho!
Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR WORLDS END:
AEW World Championship Match:
MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe
AEW Tag Team Championship Match:
Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and & Chris Jericho)
AEW Continental Classic Tournament Final:
TBD vs. TBD