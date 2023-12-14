WWE NXT is taping an episode of tonight television tonight due to the holiday season. The episode will air at a later date.

Fightful Select has released the following news and notes from the taping:

-As previously mentioned, CM Punk is at the WWE PC.

-Ridge Holland is also around for today’s tapings. He is expected to work with NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. UPDATE: This will close the show.

-Nikkita Lyons vs. Tatum Paxley is planned.

-Dragon Lee vs. Joe Coffey vs. Charlie Dempsey is planned for the NXT North American Championship.

-Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton opened the first show.

-Bronco Nima vs. Lucien Price will be opening the second show.

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak is set to close the second show.

-Nathan Frazer vs. Bron Breakker will be on the second show.