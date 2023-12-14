Winter is Coming to Texas and it’s bringing both Gold and Blue League action tonight:

Roderick Strong vs. Hangman Page

Riho vs. Ruby Soho

Continental Classic Blue League: Andrade el Idolo (6) vs. Brody King (6)

Continental Classic Gold League: Mark Briscoe (0) vs. Jay White (6)

Continental Classic Gold League: Jay Lethal (0) vs. Rush (6)

Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley (9) vs. Swerve Strickland (9)

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

Live from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas!

No opening video or pyro as Samoa Joe joins us to start the show. Joe is looking for answers on the attack of MJF last week. He insinuates that it was Hangman Page behind the attack, which immediately brings out Page. Threats are made until Roderick Strong interrupts and points out that no one has seen MJF get attacked by the Devil’s henchmen. Page gets irritated and shoves him down, leading to their scheduled match.

Match 1. Hangman Page vs Roderick Strong

Roddy attacks before the bell with chops. Taven and Bennett are at ringside. Page roars back and hits his fall away slam and a standing shooting star press for two. Roddy regains the advantage with a backbreaker and neck wrench, but Page fights out and boots him down. Strong with a single leg and wrenches the knee. Page avoids a charge and clotheslines Strong to the outside, followed by a plancha. Page goes to the top, but the Kingdom run interference, allowing Strong to hit a backbreaker on the top turnbuckle. Back from commercial Strong remains in control with a wristlock but Hangman busts out of it and they trade punches and collide with a double clothesline. Hangman fires up and stomps Strong down in the corner. DVD by Page gets two. Page charges with a boot in the corner, puts Strong on the top turnbuckle but Roddy slips away. Moonsault by Page is avoided but Hangman gets a seated powerbomb for two. Page charges but gets two boots from Roddy followed by a front flapjack. Olympic Slam followed by a Tiger Driver by Roddy gets two. Transition right to the Stronghold, but Page crawls to the ropes to break. Page slips to the outside and moonsaults onto Taven, fights off Bennett and goes to the top to moonsault the Kingdom on the floor. Buckshot is countered into a rollup for two. Deadeye connects to give Page the win.

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating: ***1/4. Solid opener and a good bounce back win for Hangman.

Match #2. Continental Classic Blue League: Andrade el Idolo (6) vs. Brody King (6)

CJ Perry is at ringside with Andrade. Andrade grabs a side headlock and wrenches away. That goes on for a bit. Brody finally breaks out with a shoulderblock and senton. A chop fight ensues and Andrade gets a top rope crossbody for a one count as Brody rolls to the outside. He is met with a top rope moonsault to the outside and Andrade rolls him back in for a two count. Brody picks up Andrade, sits him on the top rope and chops him to the floor and we go to commercial. Brody in control with a neck vice as we return. Another chop fight that Brody wins. He charges the corner but Andrade low dropkicks him down. Dragonscrew legwhip and Andrade hulks up. Andrade ducks a clothesline and bodyslams Brody. Split-legged moonsault from Andrade gets two. Corner knees miss and Brody drills him with a big lariat for two. Brody connects with the cannonball senton in the corner for two. Andrade escapes a powerbomb attempt and they chop away again. Brody hits a big forearm but runs into a back elbow strike from el Idolo. I hope Chris Jericho approved that beforehand. They fight at the top and Andrade DDTs Brody into the buckle and gets the Hammerlock DDT for the win.

Winner: Andrade el Idolo (9)

Rating: ***. Solid match with a lot of headlocks and chopping. Andrade moves to 9 points in the Blue League.

Backstage Renee is with the Von Erichs. Danhausen, Beretta and Orange Cassidy walk in and OC asks the Von Erichs to be his partners for a 6-man tag match on Rampage.

Kenny Omega does his entrance as we go to commercial. We return for the end of Jericho’s entrance. Jericho has been out with a dislocated elbow for three weeks courtesy of the tag team champions. Out come the champs. Trash talk commences, with Starks trying to drive a wedge between the Golden Jets. Kenny references The Firm as a rebuttal and requests to cash in their title shot at Worlds End. Starks is ok with that and Jericho tries to workshop some team names for the tag champs. Starks totally outdid the Jets on the mic in the segment, which overall was kind of a dud.