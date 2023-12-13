Mick Foley believes CM Punk is bigger than he’s ever been.

The Hall of Famer spoke about Punk during his appearance on today’s edition of The Bump. Foley recalls a conversation the two had shortly after his very public exit in 2014, adding that his resurgence in the industry will only help raise others in the industry as well.

I remember getting a text from Punk when he left after the Rumble [in 2014]. He was upset, and he and I were pretty close back then. He said, ‘I’ve realized the only way to really make it there, to earn your respect, is to go somewhere else, and then come back.’ He did. It was what, nine years ago? Ten years next month. He’s bigger than ever. No denial of his talent, and that he is going to raise people. People are going to want to not only hang with him, but whether they realize it or not, impress him, and that’s how levels get raised.

Punk shockingly returned to WWE at Survivor Series and has been the talk of the wrestling town ever since.

