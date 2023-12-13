An update on TNA and its upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

The promotion, which revealed that it has rebranded from IMPACT back to TNA, will be announcing the return of an international star on tomorrow’s broadcast on AXS TV. This unknown star will be returning at Hard To Kill next month in Las Vegas.

TNA has already announced that top NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada and new AEW signee Will Ospreay will be working the Snake Eyes tapings one night after Hard To Kill. They also revealed this morning that KUSHIDA had officially signed with the promotion.

(H/T PW Insider)