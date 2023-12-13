Chris Jericho responds to the critics of AEW, specifically how they feel about his role in the company.

The top star and former world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with WFAA, where he addressed the talk of AEW having an “identity crisis” and how people think he is part of the problem. Jericho admits he doesn’t focus on that section of wrestling fans, who he says tend to “hate everything,” and instead focuses on the ones who do like the show.

People’s opinions are opinions, especially on social media, when everybody is going to say what they think, with no consequences, and mostly negativity. I think our shows have been great, the matches have been great, and we’ve done a great job of balancing the storylines along with these amazing matches. The most important thing we’ve been doing is building stars. I’m sure people on the Dallas Cowboys or people making movies or if you’re in a band. It’s like being a KISS fan, KISS fans hate everything, but they still buy everything. I find a lot of wrestling fans are like that too. They hate everything. If you listen to public opinion online, I should be shot and killed and never show my face on wrestling again because I’m the worst possible thing that could ever happen to the business, me still being in existence. Either you believe that or you don’t, and I don’t. I don’t think the majority of people do either, but people are still going to say that. It’s your opinion. I never worry about people that don’t like what we do because you can’t convince them, they just don’t like it, and that’s fine. It’s your opinion. I worry about the people that do like our show and worry about making new fans of our show, that’s the most important thing,

