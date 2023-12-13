Chris Jericho talks about his future in AEW.

The former world champion sat down with Dallas Morning News to promote this evening’s Winter Is Coming Edition of Dynamite from Garland, Texas. Jericho was asked about his timeline in AEW and if he had any desire to step back into the ring with Adam Copeland or Christian Cage. The Demo God states that he would rather face opponents that he hasn’t faced yet like Swerve Strickland or Mark Briscoe.

There’s no timeline on what I’m doing. So there’s really, probably no rush. I have a different opinion. I’ve wrestled Adam Copeland so many times and Christian so many times that I would rather not wrestle against those guys. I mean, obviously, we could have a great match. But I really enjoy working with kind of everybody that I haven’t worked with before. I think Swerve Strickland is amazing. I think Mark Briscoe is amazing, just off the top of my head of guys I’ve never stepped in the ring with. Both of those guys would be a lot of fun to have matches with. So I think right now, that’s kind of a cool place to be looking at.

Regarding his pairing with Kenny Omega, Jericho says that he and Omega would love a tag team matchup against FTR.

But we’ve got a lot of stuff going on with the Golden Jets with Big Bill and Ricky Starks, and Will Hobbs and Takeshita. I’d love to have a match with FTR. That’d be great. I’ve never done a tag team match against them before. I think Jets versus FTR would be amazing. So there’s kind of a lot of matches in the chamber that you could have with Kenny and I before we decide to go to the next step.

Jericho and Omega, now known as the Golden Jets, will be speaking on this evening’s Dynamite. You can check out the latest lineup for the show here.