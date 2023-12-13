The Rock will add another role to his acting resume.

The Hollywood Reporter announced today that the Great One will be starring in the film, ‘The Smashing Machine’ from writer/director Benny Safdie (Good Time, Uncut Gems). The project will be distributed by A24, who is the same company behind ‘The Iron Claw,’ as well as The Rock’s Seven Bucks productions studio.

‘The Smashing Machine’ tells the story of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Mark Kerr, who was previously the subject of the a documentary back in 2002, also entitled ‘The Smashing Machine.’ It will portray Kerr’s rise in the world of MMA, as well as his intense battle with addiction.