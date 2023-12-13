Ace Steel looks back on his days training at the WWE Performance Center.

Steel was asked about wrestlers seeking advice during a recent interview with Rip Rogers. He recalled young talents at the PC being sponges and constantly seeking information.

I coached at the PC a couple years ago, it’s been about a year. You had a lot of sponges. I had a group of…I was blessed to have…I had some newbies, and then I was gifted a lot of guys who had been working a long time. They had an idea of who the hell I was versus a football player who had no clue that I had experience who ‘That’s my coach’ and I was coach Guy. To these guys, I’m Ace Steel because they came from the independents, and those guys were an open book. Still, to this day, I’ll comment to them or will reach out, ‘Hey, that was a great match.’ I’ll see a guy debut on SmackDown and kill it. They’ll throw praise right back. ‘Hey, coach, thanks for helping me out along the way.’ They come, they ask, they want to know. Those are the true workers. They do exist. They do exist. It’s just…something happened to our art and I hope we can rectify it. You can’t change the world, but there are some good nuggets out there.

Elsewhere on the interview, Steel spoke about the Brawl Out incident he and CM Punk were involved in with the Young Bucks and how he believes it will one day be talked about on Dark Side of the Ring.

