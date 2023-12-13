As previously noted, NJPW superstar and former multi-time world champion Kazuchika Okada will be a free agent in 2024. The Rainmaker is still scheduled to work NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 18 from the Tokyo Dome, as well as an appearance for TNA’s Snake Eyes tapings in Las Vegas.

According to Fightful Select, Okada wrestling for TNA is not indicative of him signing with TNA full-time. As of now it is known that WWE has interest in Okada, as well as AEW, whom he has wrestled for on multiple occasions over the last couple of years. There is also a strong likelhood that the Rainmaker remains in NJPW as his wife, Suzuko Mimori, is a famous actress in Japan.

