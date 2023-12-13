WWE held this past Monday’s edition of Raw from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. As noted, a report revealing the producers for that show was released and showed that the epic encounter between CM Punk and Seth Rollins had no producer. Now a new report clarifies exactly what that means.

According to Fightful Select, it is very common for segments that have no physicality to have no producer. This does NOT mean that talents are given free reign to do what they want as they still need to meet with the creative/writing team to determine how the segment will go. There are exceptions to this rule, but it should be known that it is not a special treatment for Punk.

Speaking of Punk, he was backstage for last night’s NXT taping from the Performance Center. There were no plans for Punk to ever appear on NXT television but he was welcomed and even helped out several talents.

PW Insider adds that Punk is at the Performance Center today and is helping with coaching.