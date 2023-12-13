Shinsuke Nakamura comments on his match against the Great Muta from NOAH’s New Year’s Dash event back in January.

The King of Strong Style got permission from WWE to work against his old friend in a memorable bout, one that was voted the best of the year by Tokyo Sports. Nakamura, who was victorious in the match, spoke about the encounter during a recent interview with Tokyo Sports.

When I was in New Japan, people used to say that it was hard to win the award for the match on January 4th (Tokyo Dome), no matter how good the match was. In that sense, this year’s New Year’s Day match left behind a universal art form in pro wrestling that will never fade away. The timing, the story we followed, the content of the match…. I was able to leave behind something beautiful in many aspects, and I think it is one of the most beloved matches of my career.

Nakamura has been engaged in a feud against Cody Rhodes in WWE. The two met in the main event of this past Monday’s Raw, but got himself disqualified after spitting the poison mist in the American Nightmare’s face.