As noted, TNA announced this morning that Japanese superstar KUSHIDA had signed with the company. The former multi-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion in NJPW has been regularly appearing for TNA over the last few months.

KUSHIDA himself spoke about the signing during a recent interview on the Battleground podcast. He confirms that while he has signed with TNA his relationship with NJPW remains the same and he’ll still be wrestling for them as well.

I’m so happy. I’m so excited. I want to say my contract status…the relationship between me and New Japan Pro-Wrestling can remain, and there is no need [to] change. So I also signed with TNA. I would like to thank Scott D’Amore.

