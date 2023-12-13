Baron Corbin is ready for all of his hard work to pay off.

The WWE star has been rebuilding his image in NXT, and has even gotten fans to begin cheering for him after years of being a heel. Corbin tells NotSam Wrestling that his motivation is now to build off that newfound love and earn his way back to the top of the card.

That’s my motivation now. I want that. I want that spot. I think people want that from me. It’s the weirdest time in my career when my social media is not all people just hammering me. Especially running at the PLE with Bron, I was getting cheered. Same thing with Gable [Steveson], massive cheers. The standing ovation in France is something I’ll never forget in my entire life. I think people want to see that success for me as well. Same as Miz, like Miz has paid these dues forever. But then you look at his resume, and he’s a two-time Grand Slam Champion. I’m going, nope, buddy, it’s my turn [laughs]. You’ve got enough.

Corbin recalls getting cheered when wrestling Gable Steveson, then adds that if he keeps being a fan favorite he could potentially go up against Roman Reigns.

Your boy was getting cheered [laughs]. Such a weird world we live in right now where Baron Corbin gets cheered. [Inaudible] love it right now. Just because it’s going against what’s supposed to be happening. Sometimes, I want that anarchy, that mayhem, that madness. You know what, if people start loving what I do and really get behind it, I could be the guy to go against Roman Reigns because he needs a guy like that. It’d be a fun switch. The last time I worked with Roman, I was pouring dog food on him. Not a fun time for him. I also almost vomited with the dog food. But it would be a flip. He’s killing it right now, but if people get behind me, it would almost feel, and here’s why I like it, it’s fresh. It feels new. When they’re behind me, it’s like, dude, it’s not the same person you saw. When we were doing the Bum Ass Corbin, Sad Corbin, they were starting to turn and feel bad for me. But now it’s like they’re excited for me.

Despite his success Corbin did fail to capture the NXT Championship at the brand’s recent Deadline premium live event. Check out his full interview below.

