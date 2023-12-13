Cody Rhodes is high up on the Creed Brothers.

Rhodes took on Shinsuke Nakamura on this past Monday’s edition of Raw, which resulted in a DQ win for the American Nightmare. However, Nakamura continued his attack after the match and it looked like Rhodes was set to suffer a massive beating until the Creed Brothers ran out to make the save.

Today, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner took to social media to let the WWE Universe know that the Creed Brothers are good boys.

Creed boys are good boys — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 13, 2023

It is unknown if Rhodes will continue to partner with the Creed Brothers going forward.