Chris Jericho shares his story of how he met Beatles legend Paul McCartney, as well as Yoko Ono, at the 2015 Rock N Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

The AEW superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with 97.1 the Eagle (KEGL-FM). Check out the Demo God’s full story of how he met these two music icons below.

What happened was, I used to go to the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame every year for about four or five years, back when they put cool bands in. You could go watch them play and it was awesome. Ringo was getting inducted. I knew somebody who could get you onto the floor where all the inductees and big wigs sat. We could stay on the floor, but we couldn’t sit anywhere. Security said, we can’t stand here, so we go sit on this side. We’d go back and forth, my cousin and I. When Green Day was playing, everyone was standing up. I said to my cousin, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s go stand by Paul and Ringo.’ They’re all out there. It’s Paul, Ringo, Yoko, and Olivia, George’s wife. We just cut through the people. ‘We’re going to the front.’ You act like you’re supposed to be there, and suddenly, here we are, standing next to Paul McCartney. It’s always cool when you meet somebody of that stature. I met Keith Richards a few years ago, and when you meet somebody like that, you can’t believe they’re real. (Green Day is playing ‘Holiday’). McCartney is just giving it, ‘HEY!’ We’re all singing it. This is great, I’m watching Green Day with Paul McCartney. The show ends, Paul is leaving with his security guard and he’s on one side of this row of tables and I’m on the other. We just happened to meet when the tables end, we bump into each other. ‘Hey Paul, how are you? Green Day was great.’ ‘They were great, man.’ I didn’t know what to say, but he had some security, and we’re just talking for ten seconds. I go, ‘I just want to let you know, if any ninjas attack you, I got your back.’ ‘Alright, if ninjas attack, you have my back.’ ‘Hi five, Paul.’ He gives me a high five. ‘Yeah! I got a high five with Paul.’

He continues…

We go into the bathroom, my cousin and I. This big giant dude comes in and goes, ‘Everyone has to leave. Everyone has to leave the bathroom. Yoko is coming in.’ It’s the guy’s bathroom, I guess the girls was too packed and she had to go to the bathroom, so they’re kicking everyone out. Everyone leaves. There are a bunch of sinks, you go around the corner, and there are stalls. Everyone leaves and I’m like, ‘Screw it.’ I go around the corner, I get into the stall, and I’m just sitting in this bathroom stall. In comes Yoko, and I can hear her. I’m in the stall and crouched on the toilet like it’s Friday The 13th and you’re hiding from the killer. If she comes in this stall, I’m busted, whatever. She goes to the stall next to me and she proceeds to go pee. I see the cloth of her dress because she’s pulled her dress down. I texted my cousin, ‘Dude, I’m literally hiding in the bathroom listening to Yoko Ono pee.’ I don’t even know what I’m doing. Why am I in here? I just couldn’t resist. I have to try and meet Yoko. Finally, she finishes up and leaves and goes to the sink. I open the door and am like, ‘Oh my Gosh, this is so embarrassing. I thought this was the girls bathroom.’ ‘Oh no, it’s the boy’s bathroom, I just had to go to the bathroom.’ ‘How are you?’ ‘It’s so nice to see everybody.’ She knows exactly what I’m doing, she’s been dealing with it her whole life. She is super nice. I’m washing my hands, she gives me a towel. ‘Thanks Yoko.’ A giant guy just standing there. ‘Seriously?’ ‘Dude, I don’t know what happened.’ ‘Get out of here.’ The dumbest story ever, but I got to meet Paul and Yoko.

