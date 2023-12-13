Athena has been a dominant performer on ROH TV, but now the current reigning ROH Women’s Champion is ready to get back on AEW.

The Fallen Angel spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Under The Ring, where she hyped up this Friday’s Final Battle pay-per-view in Texas. Athena states that 2024 will be the year that she gets back on AEW programming regularly and starts cracking heads.

I think the next step for me would be to take a crack at AEW TV again. My first time around was not great, and I lost to the all powerful Jade Cargill. I think now, with me being the forever ROH Women’s Champion, I want to be a triple crown champion by the end of 2024. I’m going after all of the belts, the TBS Championship, Julia Hart. the AEW Women’s Championship, Toni Storm. I’m not content with just beating up these fragile broads left and right. This is your warning, I am coming for you guys in 2024. It doesn’t matter what anyone says, you got an X on your back and it’s only a matter of time before we get there.

Elsewhere in the interview, Athena spoke about her matchup at Final Battle and how she plans to dismantle Billie Starkz. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)