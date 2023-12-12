Athena has held the ROH Women’s Championship for one full year and prepares for her next defense this Friday at Final Battle.

The Fallen Angel will be taking on her young protege Billie Starkz at the pay-per-view, which takes place in Garland, Texas. Athena spoke about her upcoming showdown with Starkz during a recent interview with Phil Strum on Under The Ring.

Chaos has ensued. I feel like I’ve given Billie the world and she’s just not grateful. She’s that rebellious teenager that doesn’t understand that this is how real life works. She’s still in that, hey I’m an adult, it’s sunshine, rainbows, and happiness, that type of thing. I’m sitting here like, no this is the real world, this is how this happens. She has turned on me and going into Final Battle, it’s not about me reclaiming my championship, it’s about me teaching Billie a lesson that she rightfully deserves.

Athena initially signed with AEW back in 2022. She last wrestled for AEW at its Wrestle Dream pay-per-view in October. Her full interview can be heard below.

