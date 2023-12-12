Braun Strowman is nearing a return to WWE.

At least, that’s what the Monster Among Men told Sportskeeda during a recent interview. Strowman was asked how his recovery from injury was going, one that required him to get surgery. This was his response:

So far, good. I just render it cleared to fully start weight-training and stuff like that. Still got a little bit of process left, but don’t worry, the monster’s coming home soon. No dates. You’ll know when I come back.

The former Universal Champion later issued a warning to the WWE roster, claiming that whoever gets in his way will suffer a grueling beating.

Whoever gets in my way. I have a whole…not a whole different mindset, but my mindset’s a little bit different. The injury, I wasn’t happy about. Life circumstances that happened with Bray, I have something to prove when I come back. I have to keep our legacy as the Wyatt Family alive, and unfortunately, it’s not gonna be good for everybody because The Monster’s coming back.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)