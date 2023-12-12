John Cena sings the praises of actor Zac Efron.

Efron plays the role of Kevin Von Erich in the upcoming Sean Durkin film entitled, ‘The Iron Claw,’ which tells the story of one of professional wrestling’s most iconic families, The Von Erichs. Cena was in attendance for the film’s premiere and shared a post on his social media that includes a photo session with Efron and the real Kevin Von Erich. Cena’s post reads:

Incredibly proud of @ZacEfron for an outstanding performance in @A24’s #TheIronClaw. Thank you for doing the work to help introduce a new audience to one of our industry’s most important families.

Cena also shared a photo alongside AEW World Champion MJF at the premiere.

‘The Iron Claw’ will release in theaters on December 22nd.