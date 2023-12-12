Chavo Guerrero gives his thoughts on one of WWE’s fastest rising stars, Dominik Mysterio.

The legendary Chavo spoke about Dirty Dom during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. He explains how the former two-time NXT North American Champion is so far beyond where he should be and has continued to prove that he belongs at the top of the card in WWE.

Dominik Mysterio is killing it. He’s doing so good. He’s far beyond where he should be. As far as being good as well. It’s pretty cool to see them doing all this stuff. And we talked about that before. You get a lot of people especially because of Eddie and how monumental and like cult following he has and how many people see how really great he is and was. You get a lot of people really trying to capitalise off of the Guerrero name and Eddie’s name. You’ll see it all the time. I just saw it on our house show the other day I was on and they started doing Eddie spots. And I’m like, why are you doing that when I’m was next after you guys? Oh, yeah, we didn’t think about that. I’m like, Guys, I get it. But you just did it. And everybody thought about Eddie. And they’re like, Yeah, you’re right. But I see that a lot. And anybody can do it. Dominik can do it and Rey can do it because of the history with them and stuff.

Dominik recently lost the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline.

