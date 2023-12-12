Claudio Castagnoli speaks on wrestlers changing the company they work for.

The AEW superstar was asked about this topic during a recent interview on TalkSport, where he hyped up his current promotion’s Continental Classic tournament. The Swiss-Superman begins by stating how exciting of a time it is to be a wrestling fan and thinks that wrestlers switching sides is one of the more interesting aspects of the business.

I’m on no text chains. I’m on no text chains about any of that sorry to disappoint. It happens, right? People switch and it’s exciting for the fans and I’ve talked about that before with Forbidden Door [annual co-PPV between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling]. Before it was like, man what if this guy would wrestle this guy from that company and then Forbidden Door happened. Now it’s just there’s two companies and there will be switches. I think it’s a very exciting time for the wrestling fans.

Claudio was then asked about Punk going back to WWE and whether that will make AEW “step up their game.” The former world champion states that he doesn’t let things like that effect the focus he has on things that he can actually control.

I can just speak personally I just try to do the best I can with what I’m given. If you start looking around you’ll just drive yourself crazy because there’s so many things out of your control that it’ll cloud your mind and cloud your judgment, so to me, I try not to worry about that. I try to put on the best thing that I can no matter what.

Claudio is still alive in the Continental Classic with a record of 1-2 (3 points). However, another loss would eliminate the Blackpool Combat Club member.