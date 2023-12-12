WWE superstar and former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill announced today on Instagram that her mother has passed away after a battle with cancer.

You put up a good fight mom. But God has bigger plans for you. I’m so proud of you. Our last mother. I know grandma and great grandma was there waiting, elated to bring you in. It’s never goodbye, it’s see you later. YOU taught me that. Yesterday my mother lost in the battle with cancer. I will never question what God has in store for us, I am thankful God gave us such an outstanding, loving mother…I’ll see you later

From all of us at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to send our condolences to Cargill and the rest of her family.