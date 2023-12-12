WWE NXT will be airing its weekly program later this evening on USA, its first episode since Saturday’s Deadline premium live event.
Fightful’s Corey Brennan has released a new report revealing several spoilers for tonight’s show, including the full lineup. You can check that out below.
-Cora Jade promo is set to open the show.
-The participants for the men’s breakout tournament will be announced.
-Two breakout tournament matches planned.
-Eddy Thorpe will battle Dijak
-Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, Meta-Four and Fallon Jenley will clash in a Fatal-Four Way.
-Trick Williams will close the show with a promo.
-Cora Jade’s promo will invovle Lyra Valkyria, Nikkita Lyons, and Blair Davenport. It will lead to a tag team matchup between all four women.
-Trick’s promo will be aimed at Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.
-Dragon Lee will defend the NXT North American title against Tyler Bate.