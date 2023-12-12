CM Punk gets his first opponent since making his shocking return to WWE.

The former multi-time world champion will battle ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio at the December 30th House Show as a part of the company’s live holiday tour.

JUST ADDED! @CMPunk will face ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio at the @WWE Live Holiday Tour on Saturday, December 30! Grab ️ while you still can: https://t.co/rmKLhir7p7 pic.twitter.com/osU7jqVNpJ — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) December 12, 2023

The last time CM Punk wrestled for WWE was the 2014 Royal Rumble. His latest wrestling matchup was against Samoa Joe at AEW All In this past summer.