AEW Fight Forever has added a new game mode.

Owners of the video game can download the ‘Beat The Elite’ DLC as a part of the Season 2 update. The mode will pit the player against ten random superstars, with the final superstar being a member of The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Young Bucks). If the player wins they will gain access to new character skins for several characters.

Check out a trailer for 'Beat The Elite' below.