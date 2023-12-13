AEW Fight Forever has added a new game mode.
Owners of the video game can download the ‘Beat The Elite’ DLC as a part of the Season 2 update. The mode will pit the player against ten random superstars, with the final superstar being a member of The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Young Bucks). If the player wins they will gain access to new character skins for several characters.
Check out a trailer for 'Beat The Elite' below.
Beat The Elite DLC has arrived in #AEWFightForever!
In the new, highly competitive Beat the Elite gameplay mode, Fight Forever players will face 10 random #AEW talents. The last match will always be against a wrestler from The Elite. Win all 10 matches & you'll be rewarded with… pic.twitter.com/5ivYj8Kw5Y
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) December 13, 2023