Braun Strowman was recently interviewed by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, where he talked about a wide range of topics.

Strowman, who is on the sidelines after undergoing neck surgery, spoke about Randy Orton’s recent WWE return.

“Randy, oh my god, I literally was so happy to see Randy coming back because he went through quite a scare with the injury that he had, the surgery. He comes back, he might look the best he’s ever looked in his career. I sent him a message right away. I said, ‘Big boy, I’m coming for you.’ He said, ‘Stay away from me,’ [laughs]”

