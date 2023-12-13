In a new interview with Deadline, Damien Leone, the director of the Terrifier film series, revealed that Chris Jericho will be returning to the franchise in ‘Terrifier 3.’

There are a few new major characters introduced in three, one in particular that it’s too soon for me to announce…What I think I can say at this stage is that Chris Jericho [who has a cameo role as a psychiatric hospital attendant in a credits scene] is going to be returning. He’s super excited. This one is going to pick up where Part 2 left off, in the insane asylum, so, you’re going to see what transpires there, what mayhem unfolds, because seeing how Art and Victoria ended up, is so insane, and seeing how they get out of that situation and what happens next is going to be really wild. So, we have to get Chris back in there and see how he becomes a part of that situation.

The AEW superstar previously appeared in Leone’s ‘Terrifier 2,’ a film that many called one of the scariest and grossest of 2022. Jericho has also appeared in projects by Will Arnett and Kevin Smith.