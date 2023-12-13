Which tag-teams are on the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Tag-Teams for The Undertaker?

Let’s find out!

On the latest installment of his Six Feet Under podcast, the WWE Hall Of Fame legend spoke at length about legendary wrestling tag-teams, revealing his own Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Tag-Teams list.

“I’ve put people on and I’ve taken them off and I’ve had enough time to think about this and I’m still not sure if I got it right, but this is my opinion,” Taker said. “I’m gonna start out my Mount Rushmore of tag teams with two of the most important members of the Four Horsemen, Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson. I think they are the epitome of heel tag teams. They were just, I mean, they worked in unison together. My goodness. They had it all. They had the promos. They had the in-ring work. They were vicious when they had to be. They were chicken shit when they needed to be. Whatever it took to hang on to the belts man, that’s what those guys did. They were the classic heel tag team. I mean, that’s tag team wrestling 101. Coming in at number three, I’m gonna go with the Midnight Express with Jim Cornette as their manager. Again, another just amazing heel squad. You can’t have a good babyface without great heels and Bobby Eaton and Stan Lane were phenomenal, and then you throw Jim Cornette in there, that guy you knew at some point was going to get involved and turn the tide somehow in favor of his team. He always had the tennis racket. I put Jim Cornette on my Mount Rushmore of managers, so I guess his team made it too. The Midnight Express. Just classic tag team wrestling.”

Undertaker continued, “I don’t think you have the Midnight Express without my number two, the Rock and Roll Express. I mean, the feuds that these guys had were just, I mean, they went on for years and they were always so entertaining. The heat was palpable that you could feel it between the Rock and Roll and the Midnight Express. I mean Ricky Morton, and Robert Gibson, man, was there a better selling babyface than Ricky Morton? I tell you what, it was just fun to watch those guys sell and get that hot tag and just absolutely blow the roof off of a building, and they put a lot of asses in seats. Those two teams together, I mean, they were magic together. My number one. There’s no pop like a Road Warrior pop. The Legion of Doom. The one tag team that could sell an arena out by just putting their name on the card. Within the business, when you go out and you got a great pop, people would come back and say, ‘Man, that was a Road Warrior pop because there was nothing like the pop of an arena when the Road Warrior music started. Those guys were mythical almost with the mystique and the look and the spikes and the paint and just two big, jacked up dudes from Chicago laying waste to everyone. I mean, the Road Warriors drew huge money.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.