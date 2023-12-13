The field is set for the 2023 Men’s Breakout Tournament in WWE NXT.

During this week’s post-Deadline 2023 episode of NXT on USA from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., the eight men competing in this year’s tournament were introduced.

Those men are Trey Bearhill, Dion Lennox, Luca Crusifino, Tavion Heights, Keanu Carver, Riley Osborne, Myles Borne and Oba Femi.

After they were introduced, Lexis King runs out and hits one of them with a steel chair.

The first match in the first round of the tourney then took place, which saw Oba Femi defeat Myles Borne in an impressive showcase-style performance with a lot of big power moves and crowd support for the newcomer.

Later in the show in a backstage segment with Ava Raine, it was announced that Lexis King will be replacing Trey Bearhill in the tourney.

In the second hour of the show, the second of two first-round tourney bouts that took place this week happened, with Riley Osborne of Chase U picking up a win over Keanu Carver.

Still to come in the tourney are first round bouts with Lexis King vs. Dion Lennox and Tavion Heights vs. Luca Crusifino still to come.