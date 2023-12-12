The producers have been revealed for some of the matches and segments that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, according to Fightful Select:

* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

* Maxxine Dupri vs. Rhea Ripley: Jason Jordan

* Bronson Reed vs. Ivar: Abyss

* Judgment Day promo: Jason Jordan

* Katana & Kayden vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell: TJ Wilson & Molly Holly

* Becky Lynch promo: TJ Wilson

* DIY & Miz vs. Imperium: Kenny Dykstra & Adam Pearce

* Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Jamie Noble