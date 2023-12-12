Trent Seven recently did an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, where he talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about his recent contract signing with TNA Wrestling, including when he began negotiation talks with TNA.

“We’ve been speaking for a few weeks, just kind of piecing things together and making sure everything worked out. A lot of times in the entertainment industry, it’s about being in the right place at the right time, doing the right stuff, looking the right way. There are a lot of things that have to link up for these kind of things to happen. That’s what it was. It was right place, right time, right decision, a million and ten things evolving and continuously evolving. Luckily, we got to deliver the fans with a real professional wrestling exciting secret. I love when wrestling happens like that, as a fan more than anything. To be part of a truly real surprise is a wonderful thing.”

