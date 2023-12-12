In an appearance on Prime Time with Sean Mooney, Sycho Sid spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE Champion talked about what he believes to be the biggest misstep of his wrestling career. He thought it was when he signed with WCW over WWE in the early 90s.

“I made my mind up to f**king take that chance. And it was a big mistake, I never made that kind of money [in WWE]. I made $150,000 for WrestleMania. I made good money, I don’t think I made $750,000. Still, it was a big mistake, when I look back on it, it was the only real mistake I made in the business.”

