The ongoing antitrust lawsuit between WWE and MLW is expected to be resolved in the next 30 days, pending some paperwork. MLW initially filed the lawsuit last year and made amendments in March. The lawsuit accused WWE of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act in the US pro wrestling market, attempting to undermine MLW’s pursuit of media distribution deals, and trying to poach contracted talent.

One of the allegations against WWE was that their deal with Peacock contributed to the antitrust case by excluding non-WWE wrestling content, such as MLW Underground on REELZ, from the service.

According to Pwinsider, talents in MLW are happy to hear this news and hope that the resolution of the lawsuit will allow MLW to focus on finding a new TV deal and moving forward with growth instead of being caught up in legal battles. MLW owner Court Bauer mentioned to the talent last week that announcements would be made and shared his plans to host more shows in both new and established markets next year.