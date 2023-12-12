On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy discussed Punk’s return to WWE at Survivor Series following his AEW departure a few months ago due to a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

“You can’t hate that move by WWE, for sure. It was a shocking move. Obviously, it was gonna get people talking and it’s good for business. I would imagine it’s an environment where I think Phil would be on his best behavior there. If that makes him happy, and he’s good with that, then then I’m fine with it, too. I’m cool with that. You know, it is what it is.”

