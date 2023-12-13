Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
The top match on the card is Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland. Dynamite will also feature the continuation of the Continental Classic tournament, with gold and blue league matches taking place.
Below is the current card for tonight:
AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Rush vs. Jay Lethal
AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe
AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo
Riho vs. Ruby Soho
Hangman Adam Page vs. Roderick Strong
The Von Erich family returns to Dallas
Samoa Joe promo segment
The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) promo segment