Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The top match on the card is Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland. Dynamite will also feature the continuation of the Continental Classic tournament, with gold and blue league matches taking place.

Below is the current card for tonight:

AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Rush vs. Jay Lethal

AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo

Riho vs. Ruby Soho

Hangman Adam Page vs. Roderick Strong

The Von Erich family returns to Dallas

Samoa Joe promo segment

The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) promo segment