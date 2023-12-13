Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including his take on the promo segment between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and CM Punk on WWE Monday Night Raw this week.

Ray liked the segment except for when Rollins threatened to “expose” Punk.

“Getting exposed in the business is a very bad thing to have to happen to a wrestler. To be more eloquent about this, I got exposed by Gigolo Jimmy Del Ray in ECW — being exposed is when a wrestler takes away another wrestler’s smoke and mirrors. When your smoke and mirrors get taken away, what’s the only thing you have in pro wrestling? Your wrestling ability and that’s it. So, what Seth is saying is, ‘I’m gonna show the world that, in this ring, despite that we work in a sports entertainment company, I’m gonna expose you and show the world you’re not the Best in the World. I’m gonna outwrestle you and show everybody you can’t keep up with me.'”

Ray also thinks Rollins needs to lose his sports entertainment shtick.

“Sports entertainment … I don’t need that from Seth,” Ray said. “Especially with the guy that’s standing across from him. [Jey] Uso already welcomed us to Raw earlier in the night, didn’t he? And I know this is part of Rollins’ shtick, but this is where I don’t want to hear the shtick — this is where I don’t want to see the shtick. Matter of fact, if Seth didn’t have on one of his typical, exuberant outfits, I would have been happy with that too. I would have actually loved to have seen Tyler Black [or] just the guy Seth Rollins so pissed off at this guy Punk that ‘I’m stripping it all away to get me in my purest form.”

