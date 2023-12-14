Tonight’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite featured a special appearance from the legendary Kevin Von Erich, as well as his two sons, former MLW tag team champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich. After a short interview Orange Cassidy came up and asked Ross and Marshall if they would team with him on Friday’s AEW Rampage. The brothers agreed.

No opponents have been announced as of yet. This is the first official matchup for Rampage. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on the lineup.