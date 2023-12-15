Tonight, WWE will be broadcasting a new episode of SmackDown from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. There are two notable names in town for the show.

The lineup for tonight includes two US Title Contenders’ tournament matches: Grayson Waller will face off against Carmelo Hayes, while Kevin Owens will go head-to-head with Austin Theory.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is set to make his return and continue his ongoing storyline with Randy Orton.

According to Pwinsider, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are in town for SmackDown and are “expected” for the show. There have been pitches made for the duo to get involved in the Santos Escobar LWO feud. Garza and Carrillo have been working NXT for a while but were previously on the main roster.

