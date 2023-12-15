The Von Erich brothers (Ross & Marshall) hope to become world tag team champions for a major wrestling company.

The duo have already captured gold in MLW, but now look to continue building upon their family’s already incredible, albeit tragic, legacy. During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, they explain how they took a chance on themselves and moved from Hawaii to Texas so they can take more major bookings after their MLW run.

So we came to Texas about six months ago to start a wedding business. Originally, Ross and I, our MLW contracts were coming up, so we were talking, I have two boys now. I want to show them that I did my best on the time I had here on this earth, that I gave it my all. Being in Hawaii, it’s a place where you retire, we love it, it’s beautiful. But we almost felt like we didn’t deserve it yet. So we came to our dad and said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go to Texas, get an apartment up there. Our contracts are up, and [we’ll] see what doors open. It’s easier to take bookings and things like that.’ My dad was like, ‘Well, hell, I love Texas, I’m coming too. Don’t leave me here.’ So we kept the ranch down in Hawaii. My sister and her family are down there, and they’re renting…we spent the past seven months renovating. We didn’t pay laborers, we did it ourselves. We were glad we did it. But now we’re all out here. We got this wedding business. My sister and all her kids are here, my boys are here, we’re all working as a family. Then AEW has reached out to us. We’re coming up, December 13, Winter is Coming. The Von Erichs, our dream is, we want to be champions of a major company one day. That’s been the dream since we were kids, and we’ve never doubted it. But there’s been some times where we’ve had, being in Hawaii was difficult. But we both feel mentally, and physically that we’re mature enough now that it’s time. It just feels like it’s time.

Later, they give their thoughts on the upcoming ‘Iron Claw’ film about their family, then talk their focus on AEW and ROH Final Battle.

It’s a big opportunity, and no, we’re not blind. The timing of this couldn’t be better. December 22, the Iron Claw movie comes out. We didn’t have anything to do with it, and luckily we could watch it, and it was a good movie. So we’re proud of it. Me and my brother, not many people know this, but we actually got invited to be in it. One of the final scenes, we have a little training match against each other. But then the AEW thing, and we’re getting calls from bigger people now, so it’s exciting. It’s exciting, but it feels like it’s the right time.

Marshall and Ross make their AEW debut on tonight’s Rampage. At the same time, they will be competing on the ROH Final Battle PPV card. You can check out their full interview here.

