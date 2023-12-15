Road Dogg speaks on CM Punk’s shocking WWE return.

The talk of the wrestling town has been CM Punk back in WWE after he made a surprise appearance at Survivor Series in Chicago. Road Dogg says he had no idea that the Second City Saint was going to pop up when discussing Survivor Series on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast.

I had zero [idea he was coming back] all the way up until his music. That’s just the truth of it.

Road Dogg later states that Punk has moved the needle for WWE, and just proves that anything can happen under the Triple H era of WWE.

Yeah, the needle has moved. I don’t know, to me, it’s just more of the same awesome ever since Hunter’s been in charge of creative content. It’s just one more thing that was just like, you wanna be the best? This is how you do it. You know what I mean? Super cool to be involved, but not so involved that I still am surprised when the music hits and you go, ‘Oh my god.’ So it was super cool to see all that. Then of course, from a business stand point, business is booming, and his addition to the roster is only gonna help that.”

