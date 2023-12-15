A big update on WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion, AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One has been off of programming since the summer when he was attacked by The Bloodline ahead of a tag team showdown at Fastlane. According to PW Insider, Styles is expected to go back on the road with WWE beginning tonight, and will be making his official return on tonight’s SmackDown. His colleagues, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, returned to action from injury several weeks ago at some House Show events but have also been gone from television for a few months.

Insider did report that Styles was slated to return to TV weeks ago but WWE decided to hold off. Are you excited to see Styles back in action?