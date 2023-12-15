Thunder Rosa hypes up her eventual return to AEW.

The former women’s champion has been out of action since the fall of 2022, where she was forced to relinquish the title due to a back injury. Rosa did appear briefly on AEW programming this past summer to promote the new Saturday series Collision, but has not been seen since. During an interview with the San Antonio Express, Rosa says that she would love it if she could return at tomorrow’s Collision, since it takes place from her hometown of San Antonio.

There was hope ‘Maybe I can do it in Oakland.’ It’s in God’s hands right now. If it’s in God’s hands, I return on December 23. I think that would be such a blessing. I would be doing it again in front of my people. People that have been with me throughout this whole entire journey, the good and bad moment. What better way than to repay them with a happy moment. At the end of the day, I return, and life has given you another opportunity to do something you love is such a blessing.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)