The WWE Universe knows two things about Randy Orton: He loves hitting RKOs and he hears voices in his head whenever he makes his entrance.

Orton has now been using his “Voices” theme for years but a new report claims that the famous song was almost recently changed. According to Fightful Select, WWE management and Orton had talks ahead of the December 8th SmackDown about a potential change to “Voices.” Sources told the publication that it was not the new Rev Theory version, but would have altered the famous track in some way.

Regardless, the idea was ultimately shot down, with the report stating that WWE was adamant about having Orton’s original theme for his first few appearances back following his return at Survivor Series.

Orton signed with SmackDown since his return.