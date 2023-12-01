Thunder Rosa gives her thoughts on CM Punk going back to WWE.

The AEW star and former women’s champion spoke about Punk during a recent edition of Busted Open Radio. When the hosts asked La Mera Mera whether she was mad to see the Second City Saint back in WWE she immediately shot that down, stating that she loves “Phil” and wants to see him succeed.

People were blowing up my phone. ‘Did you see what happened?’ ‘No, I was working.’ I have to confess, it was a touch of heartbreak and happiness. I love Phil, as a person. I want him to be successful. I wish things would have gone completely different and that he was still working with us. I’m really happy that he is fulfilling his dream because he loves professional wrestling and he has a very strong passion for professional wrestling. Working with Phil, in my perspective, I’m talking about me, it has been positive, and enriching. I really feel we all deserve second chances, I firmly believe in second chances. This is a way that, everybody needs to recognize that Phil has had many chances and this is his last chance in professional wrestling. A lot of people thought it was never going to happen and it was a huge surprise.

Rosa herself has been sidelined for more than a year due to a lingering back injury, one that nearly forced her into early retirement. She is expected to return to AEW television soon.

