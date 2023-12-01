Bryan Danielson opens up about CM Punk and his unfortunate end in AEW.

It was recently revealed that the American Dragon was part of the disciplinary committee who ultimately suggested to Tony Khan that they fire CM Punk after his backstage incident at AEW All In London. Danielson spoke about this during a recent interview with Maggie & Perloff, where he confirmed his role on the committee.

Yeah, I’m a part of the disciplinary committee. Clearly, what happened has happened. I’m somebody who, I like CM Punk, I think he brought a lot to AEW while he was there. There is not a lot I can say about it, or that I want to say about it about. I am part of it. It’s really funny, you know how the internet is. Some people say I was the head of the disciplinary committee. There were more than three people involved in this decision, but most of them were all lawyers. To say that I was the head, I don’t even have a college degree [laughs]. I’m not in there bossing people around. I am part of the disciplinary committee.

Danielson was later asked if it was a difficult decision, stating it was. He adds that he loved Punk’s time in AEW and wishes him well on his WWE run.

Absolutely. As somebody who…I have a lot of empathy. I’m grateful for the time he was able to spend in AEW. He did a great job for us. I wish him the best in his future and I hope his run there goes well.

As for Danielson, he will be finishing up his full-time run with AEW in 2024. Tony Khan recently revealed in an interview with The Athletic that he hopes Danielson will continue to pop up sporadically after the run is over. You can read about that here.

