Tony Khan gives an update on Bryan Danielson and his future with AEW.

The company president spoke about the American Dragon during a recent interview with The Athletic, where he confirmed that Danielson’s full-time run with AEW will conclude in 2024. However, Khan adds that Danielson will still make sporadic appearances for AEW in the future.

Bryan and I made an agreement three years to the week before AEW All In 2024. The agreement was that Bryan would wrestle (full-time) for three years. Even three years in advance of the expiration of the agreement, I was already clawing for him to stay. He will stay with us in spirit and sometimes, occasionally, make sporadic appearances with us. But the end of the full-time run with us is going to be in 2024.

Danielson will be returning to action this Saturday on Collision, where he faces Eddie Kingston in the Continental Classic tournament. He has been sidelined for the last few weeks due to a broken orbital bone suffered at the hands of Andrade El Idolo.