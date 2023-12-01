WWE superstar Randy Orton has a big interview coming up.

The Viper, fresh off his return at Survivor Series, recently taped an episode of the Impaulsive podcast with fellow WWE star and current United States Champion, Logan Paul. Paul revealed the news during a story on his personal Instagram.

We just did Impaulsive with the legend, the legend killer I should say, Randy Orton, ladies and gentlemen. SmackDown tonight, don’t miss it.

Orton and Paul will both be on this evening’s edition of WWE SmackDown from Brooklyn, New York. You can check out a full show preview here.